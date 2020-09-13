Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.02. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $193.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

