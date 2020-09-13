Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $889.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 502.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.