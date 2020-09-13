Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

