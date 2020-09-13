Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.96. 1,169,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

