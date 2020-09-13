Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on VTXPF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Victrex has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.