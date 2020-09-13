Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VIOT. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 2,083.8% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $405,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

