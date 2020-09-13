Vireo Health International’s (CCHWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of Vireo Health International stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. Vireo Health International has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

