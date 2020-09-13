Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 882,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

