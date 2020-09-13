Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 321.8% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 250.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.