Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 42,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,806. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 555,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 71,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 251,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

