Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 286.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 8.4% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $613,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

