Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

