WCM Global Growth Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WQG)

WCM Global Growth Ltd (ASX:WQG) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.20.

About WCM Global Growth

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

