WCM Global Growth Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WQG)

WCM Global Growth Ltd (ASX:WQG) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.20.
About WCM Global Growth
