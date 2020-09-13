Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 40,200,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,448,660. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

