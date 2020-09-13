Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 208 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $104.70. 4,109,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

