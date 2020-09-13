Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.83. 3,235,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $155.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

