Wells Fargo & Company Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of QRVO opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 44.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

