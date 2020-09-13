Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 138,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,157. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from $1.15 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

