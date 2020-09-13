Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $258.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.