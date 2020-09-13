Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

WGO stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

