Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
