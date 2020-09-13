Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

