Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $10,415.45 or 1.00918809 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $592.09 million and $13.81 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 56,848 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.