Xcel Energy Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE XEL opened at $68.86 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

