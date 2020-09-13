Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Xinyuan Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

