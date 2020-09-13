XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Now Covered by Analysts at China International Capital

China International Capital began coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEKE. 86 Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEKE opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

