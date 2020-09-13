Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires 125,400 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 5.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Cimarex Energy worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. 1,292,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.32.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

