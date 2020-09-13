Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires 333,182 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,182 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific makes up 3.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.85% of Par Pacific worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Par Pacific by 129.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Par Pacific by 247.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 662,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,276. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

