Yaupon Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 426,793 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy comprises 4.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Parsley Energy worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.31. 6,903,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,016. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

PE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

