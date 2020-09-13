Yaupon Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,858 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for 2.7% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,285. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

