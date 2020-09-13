Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys 153,722 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,722 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises approximately 2.7% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Plains GP by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 224,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 232,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 329,372 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 131,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 2,329,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

