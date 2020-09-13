Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys 48,038 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Delek US makes up 2.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Delek US worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 1,748,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $888.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

