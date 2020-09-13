Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 284,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. CNX Resources comprises approximately 2.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $7,874,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 117.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $150,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.62. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

