Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,000,000 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,000. PG&E comprises about 7.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of PG&E as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 851,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,865,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

