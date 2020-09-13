Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $3.92 Million Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the quarter. Brigham Minerals comprises approximately 3.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $87,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 65.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 112.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

NYSE MNRL traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,841. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $460.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

