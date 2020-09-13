Yaupon Capital Management LP Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 5.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

