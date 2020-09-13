Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Comstock Resources comprises about 1.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 559.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $13,791,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 62.5% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 560,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 215,512 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,594. Comstock Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

