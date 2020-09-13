Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases 41,100 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 6.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Evergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Evergy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Evergy by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 1,104,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,677. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.