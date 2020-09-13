Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 38,120 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,120 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 3.7% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,150,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 126,069 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 863.9% in the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 136,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 122,415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $31.25. 8,272,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.08. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.