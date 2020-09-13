Yaupon Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 88,658 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.7% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 877,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,683. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.07. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

