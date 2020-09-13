YEE Tops 1-Day Volume of $726,349.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, DEx.top, DigiFinex and FCoin. During the last week, YEE has traded up 20% against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $726,349.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.38 or 0.04789993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.