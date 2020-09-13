Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:GSAT traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,064. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

