Zacks: Analysts Expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Post $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will announce $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Globe Life posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Globe Life stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 368,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,690.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

