Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 126.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $4,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,522. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.