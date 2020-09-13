Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). HL Acquisitions posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HL Acquisitions.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HL Acquisitions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

