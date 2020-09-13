Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post $758.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $787.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.07 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $842.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

MSM stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 589,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,670,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

