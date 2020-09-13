Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $20.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.11 billion. Target posted sales of $18.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $87.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.72 billion to $88.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.48 billion to $89.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Target stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.65. 2,335,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.54. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

