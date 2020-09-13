Zacks: Brokerages Expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $9.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.38 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 62,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,108. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

