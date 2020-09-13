Zacks: Brokerages Expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $9.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.38 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 62,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,108. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit