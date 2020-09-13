Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $131.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ well-located portfolio amid improving industrial market fundamentals, asset-repositioning moves, decent balance-sheet strength and ample liquidity position it well to withstand cash-flow woes and sail through the current crisis. The company noted that the pace of rent collections in July generally exceeded what was witnessed in each of the prior months starting April. Yet, the slowdown in the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic will likely affect demand for space in the near term. Also, rent deferrals and rise in customer defaults in the near term will continue to be pressing concerns. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Furthermore, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.15.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

