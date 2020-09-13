Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 697 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Village Super Market worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $290,486.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Lavoy sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,161.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,776. 30.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLGEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 27,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,409. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

