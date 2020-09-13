Zebra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 67,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

